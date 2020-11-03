|
England: Archbishops join interfaith call to allow public worship in lockdown
Posted 12 hours ago
|
The archbishops of Canterbury and York, together with the bishop of London, have joined national faith leaders in calling on the U.K. Government to permit public worship during the forthcoming lockdown in England.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the faith leaders set out how public worship can play a vital role in supporting social cohesion and mental health and offer “an essential sign of hope.”
They conclude: “We call on government to recognize and support this, and enable us to continue to worship safely, as part of the essential fabric of the nation.”
Read the full letter.
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19: Hitting the Ground Running
- Highlights of Paul’s Journeys Cruise w/ the Rev. Austin Rios
- 2021 Holy Land pilgrimage for Orthodox Easter and Ramadan
- Border Ministries Summit
- Dismantling Racism: A Youth Curriculum
- Pádraig Ó Tuama: Poetry and prayer in times of conflict
- Sacred Art: God at the Gallery
- Mapping Systemic Racism in Your Community (an urban perspective)
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Stepping Up to Supervision with Susan Beaumont
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry featured in ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’
- Episcopal Service Corps 2021-2022 application, discernment quiz now available
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon from Holding on to Hope: A National Service for Healing and Wholeness
- The Episcopal Church and the 2020 U.S. elections: An overview of resources
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Rector Richmond, IN
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Director, ECBF Business & Loan Development Chicago, IL or Deployed
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Anglican and Episcopal Studies Faculty Position (Tenure-Track) Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Bishop Diocesan Diocese of Pittsburgh
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of Iowa
-
Executive Assistant to the Bishop Parrish, FL
-
Chief Financial Officer San Francisco, CA
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Vicar (HT) Florence, OR
Social Menu