England: Archbishops join interfaith call to allow public worship in lockdown

The archbishops of Canterbury and York, together with the bishop of London, have joined national faith leaders in calling on the U.K. Government to permit public worship during the forthcoming lockdown in England.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the faith leaders set out how public worship can play a vital role in supporting social cohesion and mental health and offer “an essential sign of hope.”

They conclude: “We call on government to recognize and support this, and enable us to continue to worship safely, as part of the essential fabric of the nation.”

Read the full letter.