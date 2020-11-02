Pandemic puts Canada’s vulnerable food workers in focus

[Anglican Journal] The people who come from other countries to work on Canada’s farms have never had it particularly easy, but the pandemic has added a sharp edge to the stressful conditions under which they work, says the Rev. Antonio Illas, missioner to migrant farm workers in the Anglican Church of Canada’s Diocese of Niagara.

In addition to hard work and the vulnerability that comes with working in a foreign country, they also face with COVID-19 a risk to their lives and health, and to the income they need to provide for themselves and their families back home.

