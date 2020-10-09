Executive Council: Opening remarks from the President of the House of Deputies

[October 9, 2020] The following are the opening remarks of President of the House of Deputies Gay Clark Jennings at the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church, currently meeting virtually through October 12.

The 50th Anniversary of Women in the House of Deputies:

Executive Council Opening Remarks

October 9, 2020

Hello, and welcome to this online meeting of Executive Council. I continue to be grateful to all of you, and to everyone across the church, who is learning new technology and embracing new ways of gathering so we can keep each other safe.

I’m particularly pleased that during this meeting, we will welcome the Rev. Chris Rankin-Williams, chair of the House of Deputies Committee on the State of the Church. He will present the committee’s innovative proposal on the 2020 parochial report and how we can use it to gather data about the state of the church during COVID-19.

Earlier this week, which seems like a decade ago, I saw a tweet that speaks to the dizzying and disorienting pace of our world right now:

The year 2072: “What did you study in college?” “I majored in October 1–8, 2020.” “That seems really broad. Did you focus on anything within that?”

While I don’t know if our great-grandchildren will really major in this week, it truly is very difficult right now to know what is actually happening and what deserves our attention. It’s even increasingly hard to know what is true, especially in the wild world of social media.

You may remember that in February of this year—a time that seemed COVID-free, even though we now know that it was not—Executive Council passed Resolution MB016, titled “Misinformation and Elections.” Friends, it’s time to put that resolution into action. Misinformation about the upcoming election is rampant on social media and is being promulgated by some of the highest officials in the land.

Maybe, like me, you are spending more time on social media during the pandemic as a way to stay connected to friends, family and colleagues. Maybe you’re also online just trying to make sense of what’s happening. If so, please know that church leaders are in an excellent position to help counter election misinformation in some simple and effective ways. Please read and share the Office of Government Relations’ toolkit titled “Misinformation, Disinformation, Fake News: Why Do We Care?” And be sure to vote and encourage other people to vote. The welfare of God’s people depends on it.

You’ll be glad to know that I haven’t just spent the last week scrolling Twitter. I’ve also been researching the history of another momentous vote—one that happened at General Convention. On October 12, 1970—50 years ago this Monday—twenty-nine women were seated in the House of Deputies after the second reading of an amendment to the Constitution of The Episcopal Church to allow them was approved by both houses of General Convention. Do you know the story?

The Episcopal Church began discussing whether to seat women in the House of Deputies in 1913, and until recently, I thought we didn’t get the job done until 1970. But I was wrong. For one convention, in 1946, a woman named Elizabeth Huntington Dyer from the Diocese of Missouri was seated in the House of Deputies.

Her bishop, Bishop William Scarlett, put her up to it. She was the sister of a priest and the niece of a bishop, and the people who wanted to see women take their place in the councils of the church thought she’d be hard to turn away.

Mrs. Dyer served at that convention, but by 1949, the opposition had organized. Four duly elected women—one each from the Dioceses of Nebraska, Olympia, Missouri and Puerto Rico—were denied seats in the House of Deputies, and the convention decided to handle the problem in that most Anglican of ways—appointing a commission. Its formal name was the “Joint Commission to Consider the Problem of Giving the Women of the Church a Voice in the Legislation of the General Convention.” Its report is in the Journal of the 1952 General Convention, and I can assure you that it makes excellent stay-at-home reading.

Alas, the Joint Commission to Consider the Problem of Giving the Women of the Church a Voice in the Legislation of the General Convention did not solve the problem it was convened to address. In fact, every General Convention between 1943 and 1964 rejected resolutions to seat women.

Some of you know the rest of the story. It was money that finally got the job done. You can read about it in Pamela Darling’s book New Wine, but in short, the women of the Triennial controlled the money raised by the United Thank Offering, and the budget of the church needed it. In 1964, “Bishop Lichtenberger spoke in firm tones to a joint session of the 1964 General Convention, pointing out to the assembled men the contradiction inherent in their refusal to seat women in spite of their willingness to accept nearly $5 million from the United Thank Offering.” But the men didn’t like the Presiding Bishop’s attempt to influence the House of Deputies, and they refused to budge. It’s amazing what you find by reading General Convention journals!

At the next General Convention, in 1967, the deputies finally gave way. At that convention, Mrs. Lueta Bailey of the Diocese of Atlanta was presiding officer of the Triennial meeting. Some of you may have known Mrs. Bailey, of blessed memory. She had to lock the doors of the Triennial meeting hall to keep out the men of the church who wanted to tell the women what to do. On September 19, 1967, she became the first woman to address the House of Deputies after the required constitutional amendment was adopted on first reading. While she was speaking, word arrived that the House of Bishops had concurred with passage of the constitutional amendment.

Three years later, on October 12, 1970 at the 1970 General Convention in Houston, 29 women, including Mrs. Bailey, were seated as deputies following a second affirmative vote in both houses. It was unanimous in the House of Bishops, and only one deputy, from the Diocese of Rhode Island, voted no. President John Coburn invited Mrs. Bailey to speak to the house again that day, after addressing the House, for the first time, with the words, ‘Ladies and gentlemen.”

Inspired by the New York Times’ Overlooked series of obituaries, I began looking into how we remember the women who broke the barrier and gave women the vote in the Episcopal Church. The House of Deputies Rules of Order call for a necrology, now referred to as a Memorial Roll, to be read and entered into the Journal at each General Convention to honor members of the House who have died. It appears that most of the women seated in 1946 and 1970 have not been included.

As the first ordained woman to serve as president of the House of Deputies, it will be my honor to rectify this omission when the Memorial Roll is read at the 80th General Convention, whenever it may be.

Friends, these are sobering times in which to live and witness to the gospel, as the Presiding Bishop has so eloquently stated. Truth matters. Voting matters. History matters. May God grant us wisdom and courage for the facing of this hour.

photo from the Archives of the Episcopal Church: Twenty-eight new female delegates are formally welcomed to the House of Deputies by President of the House, Rev. John Coburn, at the start of the 1970 General Convention.

El Consejo ejecutivo de la Iglesia Episcopal: palabras de apertura de la Presidente de la Cámara de los Diputados

[9 de octubre de 2020] Siguen las palabras de apertura de la Presidente de la Cámara de los Diputados, Gay Clark Jennings, en el Consejo Ejecutivo de la Iglesia Episcopal, que actualmente se reúne virtualmente hasta el 12 de octubre.

El 50 aniversario de la mujer en la Cámara de los Diputados:

Palabras de apertura del Consejo Ejecutivo

9 de octubre de 2020

Hola, y bienvenidos a esta reunión en línea del Consejo Ejecutivo. Sigo estando agradecida con todos ustedes y con todos en la Iglesia, que están aprendiendo nuevas tecnologías y adoptando nuevas formas de reunión para que podamos mantenernos seguros.

Me complace particularmente que durante esta reunión, le daremos la bienvenida al reverendo Chris Rankin-Williams, presidente del Comité de la Cámara de los Diputados sobre el estado de la Iglesia. Presentará la propuesta innovadora del comité sobre el informe parroquial de 2020 y cómo podemos utilizarlo para recopilar datos sobre el estado de la Iglesia durante COVID-19.

A principios de esta semana, que parece que fue hace una década, [vi un tweet] que habla del ritmo vertiginoso y desorientador de nuestro mundo en este momento:

El año 2072: “¿Qué estudiaste en la universidad?” “Me especialicé del 1 al 8 de

octubre de 2020”. “Eso parece muy amplio. ¿Te centraste en algo dentro de eso?”

Si bien no sé si nuestros bisnietos realmente se especializarán en esta semana, realmente es muy difícil en este momento saber qué está sucediendo realmente y qué merece nuestra atención. Incluso cada vez es más difícil saber qué es verdad, especialmente en el salvaje mundo de las redes sociales.

Tal vez recuerden que en febrero de este año, un momento que parecía libre de COVID, aunque ahora sabemos que no lo era, el Consejo Ejecutivo aprobó la Resolución MB016, titulada “Información errónea y elecciones”. Amigos, es hora de poner en práctica esa resolución. La desinformación sobre las próximas elecciones es desenfrenada en las redes sociales y está siendo promulgada por algunos de los más altos funcionarios del país.

Tal vez, como yo, estén empleando más tiempo en las redes sociales durante la pandemia como una forma de mantenerse conectado con amigos, familiares y colegas. Quizás también estén en línea simplemente tratando de encontrarle sentido a lo que está sucediendo. Si es así, sepan que los líderes de la Iglesia se encuentran en una excelente posición para ayudar a contrarrestar la información errónea de las elecciones de una manera simple y efectiva. Lean y compartan el conjunto de herramientas de la Oficina de Relaciones Gubernamentales titulado: “Información errónea, desinformación, noticias falsas: ¿por qué nos importa?” [solo disponible en inglés] Y asegúrense de votar y animen a otras personas a votar. El bienestar del pueblo de Dios depende de ello.

Les alegrará saber que no he pasado la última semana navegando por Twitter. También he estado investigando la historia de otra votación trascendental, una que ocurrió en la Convención General, el 12 de octubre de 1970, hace 50 años este lunes, veintinueve mujeres se sentaron en la Cámara de los Diputados después de que la segunda lectura de una enmienda a la Constitución de la Iglesia Episcopal aprobada por ambas cámaras de la Convención General se lo permitiera. ¿Conocen la historia?

La Iglesia Episcopal comenzó a discutir si colocar a las mujeres en la Cámara de los Diputados en 1913 y, hasta hace poco, pensé que no lo lograríamos hasta 1970. Pero estaba equivocada. Para una convención, en 1946, una mujer llamada Elizabeth Huntington Dyer de la Diócesis de Missouri estuvo sentada en la Cámara de los Diputados.

Su obispo, el obispo William Scarlett, la instó a hacerlo. Era hermana de un sacerdote y sobrina de un obispo, y los que querían que las mujeres ocuparan su lugar en los concilios de la Iglesia pensaban que sería difícil rechazarla.

La Sra. Dyer sirvió en esa convención, pero en 1949, la oposición se había organizado. A cuatro mujeres debidamente elegidas, de las Diócesis de Nebraska, Olympia, Missouri y Puerto Rico, se les negaron escaños en la Cámara de los Diputados y la convención decidió manejar el problema de la manera más anglicana: nombrando una comisión. Su título formal fue “Comisión conjunta para considerar el problema de dar a las mujeres de la Iglesia una voz en la legislación de la Convención General”. Su informe se encuentra en el Diario de la Convención General de 1952 y puedo asegurarles que es una excelente lectura para quedarse en casa.

Lamentablemente, la Comisión Conjunta para considerar el problema de dar voz a las mujeres de la Iglesia en la legislación de la Convención General no resolvió el problema para el que fue convocada. De hecho, todas las Convenciones Generales entre 1943 y 1964 rechazaron las resoluciones para dar lugar a las mujeres.

Algunos de ustedes conocen el resto de la historia. Fue el dinero lo que finalmente hizo el trabajo. Pueden leer sobre esto en el libro New Wine de Pamela Darling, pero en resumen, las mujeres de la trienal controlaban el dinero recaudado por la Ofrenda Unida de Acción de Gracias, y el presupuesto de la Iglesia lo necesitaba. En 1964, “el obispo Lichtenberger habló en tono firme en una sesión conjunta de la Convención General de 1964, señalando a los hombres reunidos la contradicción inherente a su negativa a sentar mujeres a pesar de su disposición a aceptar casi 5 millones de dólares de la Ofrenda Unida de Acción de Gracias”. Pero a los hombres no les gustó el intento del obispo presidente de influir en la Cámara de los Diputados y se negaron a ceder. ¡Es asombroso lo que se encuentra leyendo los diarios de la Convención General!

En la próxima Convención General, en 1967, los diputados finalmente cedieron. En esa convención, la Sra. Lueta Bailey de la Diócesis de Atlanta presidía la reunión trienal. Algunos de ustedes pueden haber conocido a la Sra. Bailey, de bendita memoria. Tuvo que cerrar con llave las puertas del salón de reuniones de la trienal para mantener alejados a los hombres de la Iglesia que querían decirles a las mujeres qué hacer. El 19 de septiembre de 1967, se convirtió en la primera mujer en dirigirse a la Cámara de los Diputados después de que la enmienda constitucional requerida fuera adoptada en la primera lectura. Mientras hablaba, llegó la noticia de que la Cámara de los Obispos había estado de acuerdo con la aprobación de la enmienda constitucional.

Tres años más tarde, el 12 de octubre de 1970 en la Convención General de 1970 en Houston, 29 mujeres, incluida la Sra. Bailey, se sentaron como diputadas después de un segundo voto afirmativo en ambas cámaras. Fue unánime en la Cámara de los Obispos, y solo un diputado, de la Diócesis de Rhode Island, votó no. El presidente John Coburn invitó a la Sra. Bailey a hablar en la cámara nuevamente ese día, después de dirigirse a la Cámara, por primera vez, con las palabras “Damas y caballeros”.

Inspirada por la serie de obituarios pasados por alto del New York Times [solo disponible en inglés], comencé a investigar cómo recordamos a las mujeres que rompieron la barrera y dieron a las mujeres el voto en la Iglesia Episcopal. Las Reglas de Orden de la Cámara de los Diputados exigen que una necrología, ahora conocida como Lista Conmemorativa, se lea e ingrese en el Diario en cada Convención General para honrar a los miembros de la Cámara que han fallecido. Parece que la mayoría de las mujeres sentadas en 1946 y 1970 no han sido incluidas.

Como la primera mujer ordenada en servir como presidente de la Cámara de los Diputados, será un honor para mí rectificar esta omisión cuando se lea el Registro Conmemorativo en la 80ª Convención General, siempre que sea posible.

Amigos, estos son tiempos aleccionadores para vivir y dar testimonio del evangelio, como el Obispo Presidente ha dicho tan elocuentemente. La verdad importa. La votación es importante. La historia importa. Que Dios nos conceda sabiduría y valentía para afrontar esta hora.

foto de los Archivos de la Iglesia Episcopal: El presidente de la Cámara, el Rev. John Coburn, dio la bienvenida formal a las veintiocho nuevas delegadas a la Cámara de los Diputados, al comienzo de la Convención General de 1970.

