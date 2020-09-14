|
Anglicans urged to pray ahead of decision on new Sri Lankan bishop
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglicans in Sri Lanka are being asked by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to pray as he continues to consult widely on the most suitable person to be the new bishop of Colombo.
The Diocese of Colombo is part of the Church of Ceylon, one of the independent national and regional churches that make up the global Anglican Communion. Most of the member churches – are provinces: autonomous churches that completely govern their own affairs. The Church of Ceylon is an extra-provincial church and, alongside the Church of Bermuda, the Lusitanian Church, the Reformed Episcopal Church of Spain and the Church in the Falkland Islands, looks to the archbishop of Canterbury for oversight.
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- Reshaping the Moral Imagination of Our Nation
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- Faith-Based Organization Consultation on Climate Emergency
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Christian Discipleship & the Problem of Racism
- Virtual Genesis-Koinonia Gathering
- Episcopal Relief & Development responds to Hurricane Laura
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation, Iona Center at Seminary of the Southwest announce video homiletics series
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports dioceses on West Coast in response to wildfires
- 129 educational scholarships granted throughout Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion
- Seminary of the Southwest Launches FORMING LEADERS AT THE FRONTIER: CAMPAIGN FOR SOUTHWEST
-
Assistant to the Rector Arlington, VA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Director of Communication Portland, OR
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities (Episcopal Migration Ministries) New York, NY
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of South Carolina
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Clergy-in-Residence (Short Term) Kaua'i, HI
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
Social Menu