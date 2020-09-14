Anglicans urged to pray ahead of decision on new Sri Lankan bishop

[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglicans in Sri Lanka are being asked by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to pray as he continues to consult widely on the most suitable person to be the new bishop of Colombo.

The Diocese of Colombo is part of the Church of Ceylon, one of the independent national and regional churches that make up the global Anglican Communion. Most of the member churches – are provinces: autonomous churches that completely govern their own affairs. The Church of Ceylon is an extra-provincial church and, alongside the Church of Bermuda, the Lusitanian Church, the Reformed Episcopal Church of Spain and the Church in the Falkland Islands, looks to the archbishop of Canterbury for oversight.

Read the entire article here.