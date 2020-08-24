Amid escalated police presence, Los Angeles-area Episcopal church offers sanctuary to protesters

[Religion News Service — Pasadena, California] The Rev. Mike Kinman, rector at All Saints Episcopal Church, got the call just before midnight on Aug. 21.

It was his son letting him know police had blocked off streets near Pasadena City Hall and All Saints Church. Officers were standing in a line on the City Hall steps in riot gear and demanding that Black Lives Matter protesters leave the encampment they had set up.

Protesters have been holding demonstrations since police in Pasadena, just outside Los Angeles, on Aug. 15 shot and killed Anthony McClain, a 32-year-old Black man from Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Star-News. They’re demanding Pasadena police to not only release the names of the officers involved in McClain’s death but also to fire and prosecute them.

Kinman decided to join his son on the scene Thursday night, and by the time he got there, protesters had already moved to another nearby location. Police declared their gathering an unlawful assembly and demanded they disperse or be arrested, Kinman said. Kinman helped route protesters out of the area and into the parking lot of All Saints Church. Roadblocks made it difficult for protesters to get to their cars, Kinman said.

More than 10 protesters wound up spending the night at All Saints Church after a brief standoff with police ensued outside the church, Kinman said. In video footage, activist and Black Lives Matter leader Andre Henry is heard telling the officers: “Am I leading an armed rebellion that you guys come out in guns and shields?”

(Henry is a columnist for Religion News Service.)

Kinman said the doors of All Saints Church will remain open for protesters whenever they see themselves “in danger from the police.”

“This is the job of the church,” Kinman said. “If they’re not safe at City Hall, where are they safe? Well, you’re safe here.”

By Saturday, Kinman said, protesters were no longer using All Saints as a home base since they were no longer in danger.