Remains of Roman-era English church restored

[Anglican Communion News Service] The remains of what is said to be the oldest Christian church in England have undergone a restoration process. The stone foundations, next to the Colchester Police Station in Essex, were discovered more than 40 years ago when land was excavated to make way for a new road. It is thought that the church was built around A.D. 320, toward the end of the Roman occupation of Britain.

The high steward of Colchester, Sir Bob Russell, told the Colchester Gazette newspaper that he was grateful that the local council had “arranged for more extensive restoration of the remaining stonework of this amazing survivor of the early days of Christianity in our country.

“With the success of the restoration work just completed, I renew my call for direction signs to be erected on existing poles with signs around the town center. This should be promoted as a major tourist attraction, along with the Roman chariot circus, which is the only one known to have existed in this country.”

The restoration work was carried out by Bakers of Danbury, a specialist church and ancient monument contractor, commissioned by Colchester Council and supported by the Colchester Archaeological Trust.