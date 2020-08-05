Presiding Bishop participates in CfR conversation on responding to COVID-19, racism

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joined Rabbi Shoshanah Conover, senior rabbi at Temple Sholom of Chicago, Illinois, and Mohamed Elsanousi, executive director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, to discuss how faith communities have responded to the crises of COVID-19 and racial unrest, and what we can learn from their experiences. The Rev. Charles Robertson, canon to the presiding bishop for ministry beyond The Episcopal Church, moderated the July 30 conversation hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations as part of its Religion and Foreign Policy Program’s Social Justice and Foreign Policy series.

Click here for the full 77-minute video.