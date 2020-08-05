|
Presiding Bishop participates in CfR conversation on responding to COVID-19, racism
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joined Rabbi Shoshanah Conover, senior rabbi at Temple Sholom of Chicago, Illinois, and Mohamed Elsanousi, executive director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, to discuss how faith communities have responded to the crises of COVID-19 and racial unrest, and what we can learn from their experiences. The Rev. Charles Robertson, canon to the presiding bishop for ministry beyond The Episcopal Church, moderated the July 30 conversation hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations as part of its Religion and Foreign Policy Program’s Social Justice and Foreign Policy series.
Click here for the full 77-minute video.
- Episcopal Church House of Bishops July 2020: A Word on Protest and Federal Policing
- Global mission study series for congregations is published by GEMN
- Episcopal Church plants seeds for 10 new ministries
- Third season of ‘The Way of Love with Bishop Michael Curry’ podcast continues with guest Ruby Sales
- Update on 2021 General Convention planning
- Church Publishing Incorporated Offers New Resources To Latinx Episcopalians
- The Episcopal Church invites all clergy to ‘be a part of the picture’ as it seeks to Become Beloved Community
- Church Pension Group Releases 2020 Annual Report
-
Rector Sheboygan, WI
-
Rector, Zion (PT) Washington, NC
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Program Director (PT) Cody, WY
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Washington, DC
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Rector (PT) Wilmington, NC
-
Program Officer – Processing, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Staunton, VA
-
Rector Owings Mills, MD
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Rector (1/3 time) Jefferson, ME
-
Rector Astoria, OR
-
Rector North Platte, NE
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Priest in Charge (Full time or 3/4 time) Portland, ME
-
Rector Alexandria, VA
-
Chief Legal Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
Social Menu