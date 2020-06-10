Poulson Reed consecrated as bishop coadjutor of Oklahoma

[Diocese of Oklahoma] The Rt. Rev. Poulson Reed was ordained and consecrated as bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Oklahoma on May 30 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Oklahoma City.

The Rt. Rev. Larry Benfield, president of Province VII and bishop of Arkansas, served as the chief consecrator. He was joined by the Rt. Rev. Edward J. Konieczny, fifth bishop of Oklahoma; the Rt. Rev. Peter Eaton, bishop of Southeast Florida; the Rt. Rev. Josè McLoughlin, bishop of Western North Carolina, and the Rt. Rev. Michael K. Girlinghouse, bishop of Arkansas-Oklahoma Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Although the in-person service was limited to those who had specific roles, in keeping with safety guidelines, the service was livestreamed through the diocesan YouTube channel. The livestream itself is archived on the diocesan YouTube page and pictures are archived on the diocesan Facebook page.

As Reed looks forward to his new role in the Diocese of Oklahoma he reflects: “I am grateful beyond words to follow in the faithful footsteps of Bishop Ed and his wife, Debbie, who have given so much of themselves to this ministry. I look forward to serving side by side with the lay people and clergy here in Oklahoma to bring the love of Jesus to our hurting world.”

Previously, Reed was the rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church and Day School in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2009, and on the clergy staff at Saint John’s Cathedral in Denver, Colorado, from 2002 to 2009. He and his wife, Megan, have three boys.