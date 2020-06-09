Presiding Bishop’s opening remarks to Executive Council

[June 9, 2020] The following is a transcript of the opening remarks of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry at the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church, currently meeting virtually through June 11.

Executive Council

June 8, 2020

Opening Remarks

In the context in which we find ourselves, allow me to offer some opening remarks. Before I do that I want to say a word of thanks to Secretary Barlowe and the General Convention Office. Members of Council may note this is a massive undertaking to be able to enable us to meet this way. We are blessed and privileged to have a team such as this, to do this, and on your behalf I thank them and thank God for them.

Allow me also to offer a text. It comes from Isaiah Chapter 40:

Have you not known? Have you not heard?

The Lord is the everlasting God,

the Creator of the ends of the earth.

He does not faint or grow weary;

his understanding is unsearchable.

He gives power to the faint,

and strengthens the powerless.

Even youths will faint and be weary,

and the young will fall exhausted;

but those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength,

they shall mount up on wings like eagles,

they shall run and not be weary,

they shall walk and not faint.

When the cameras are gone, when public attention has moved elsewhere, we must not be distracted. The work goes on. The struggle continues. God is still God. And we must keep the faith. I am profoundly grateful and thankful for the continued witness, not only of Episcopalians, but people of all faiths and people of goodwill and decency in this time in which we live. But I have to say I am particularly thankful for the people of this Episcopal Church, many of whom, bishops, clergy, and lay people who have gone on to witness to Jesus and his way of love in public protests, in political actions, and willingness to stand and speak when it might be more convenient and comfortable to remain silent.

I want to note in particular the people of the Dioceses of Georgia and Atlanta in light of Ahmaud Arbery’s death. The people of the Diocese of Kentucky, and the particular quiet courage of Bishop Terry White in light of Breonna Taylor’s death. The people of the Diocese of Minnesota in light of George Floyd’s death. The people of Washington, the Diocese of Washington and St. John’s Church in particular, Bishop Mariann Budde. She reminds me of the courage of Queen Esther. The people of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, and many of our dioceses that ENS and others have covered how they have borne witness to Jesus, his teachings, his example, his spirit, and his way of love in our personal relationships, our interpersonal relationships, in our social and in our political. I want to thank God for them.

But it is important to remember the cameras will go away. Public attention will go elsewhere. And we must not be distracted. God is still God. The work must go on. The struggle must continue. And we must keep the faith. These words from Isaiah 40, if I’ve got the context correct, come from a moment when the people of God had been set free. Abraham Lincoln of the ancient world, otherwise known as Cyrus of Persia, set the Jewish people free from their captivity in Babylon. And they were then free, if you will, to go home. Like that biography of Nelson Mandela, it was a long walk to freedom. And many gave up. Many didn’t leave Babylon and just stayed. And a smaller number stayed the course and went on that long walk to freedom.

Freedom’s walk is always a long, arduous walk, fraught with setbacks, filled with hardship. It is that walk like Jesus walking the Via Dolorosa, the Way of Sorrows. It is that walk, like those who walked at Selma. It is that walk of those who had to walk the Trail of Tears. It is the walk of those who have stayed and stood for the freedom of any human child of God from any kind of captivity that would hold them down. It is a long walk to freedom, but we must remember they that wait upon the Lord will renew their strength. They will mount up on wings like eagles. They will run and not be weary. And more importantly, they will walk and not faint. When the cameras are gone, and the attention has moved elsewhere, God is still God and our work goes on. The struggle continues. And sisters and brothers and siblings, we must keep the faith.

At our General Convention in 2015, we kind of had sort of a covenant renewal, if you will, sort of like Joshua in Joshua 24, when all the tribes of Israel were gathered at the river entering the promised land. It was a covenant renewal to work that this church has engaged in for years, the work of racial justice and reconciliation. We recommitted in some deeper ways to that work. And we said we’re not going to quit. We’re going to stay the course. We likewise made a commitment to the work of evangelism, a particular way of lifting up Jesus of Nazareth, his teachings, his example, and his spirit as the way and the face of what it is to be a Christian. We said we were going to do that work and continue to do that work. And even in addition to that, knowing that our arms are short, and our hands are small, we made a commitment to do everything we can to save God’s creation, to save this world. We made a commitment to that being the shape for all of us together embodying a Jesus movement in our time, that would dare to lift up Jesus of Nazareth as the face of what it is to be a Christian, what it is to follow in the way of God’s love.

But in our time, we have seen false representations of Christianity and Christian nationalism on display for all the world to see. We have seen the blatant face of brutality, of the brutality of racism that is very often far more subtle, and pernicious, and systemic, and institutional. But we have seen its brutal face. We have seen fundamental challenges to the ideals of freedom, justice, and human equality that are foundational ideals of the United States. In spite of the fact that the United States has not always lived up to it, the ideals were there. We have seen fundamental challenges to the democratic fabric of American society, something I never thought I would live to see. We have seen a ruthless virus, a plague in the land, sickness and death and hardship visited to one degree or another on all of us, but particularly on the most vulnerable among us. And it has exposed inequities and moral wrongs that shouldn’t be in our land or in our world. We have seen increased danger to the very earth itself. And the failure of the nations, including this one that I love, to stand up for our mother the earth. Thank God there’s a little girl in Scandinavia who is willing to stand up. When the cameras are gone, when public attention has gone elsewhere, God will still be God, and we must not be distracted. The work goes on, the struggle continues, and we must keep the faith.

Earlier this week, I was being interviewed and I’ve forgotten who the interviewer was, and they caught me off guard with a question I hadn’t actually anticipated. The interviewer said, “In light of all of this in, in light of the fact that, that George Floyd was a black man just like Barack Obama, one was president of the United States and one was killed by an officer of the United States. In light of that horrible paradox of our reality, what gives you hope?” And for a second, I didn’t have an answer except that I remember my grandma used to say, “God will always have a witness. God will always have a witness.”

And I’ve seen a few witnesses. I’ve seen witnesses in those protestors. Most of them peaceful, non-violent, exercising their constitutional right for freedom of assembly and to give voice to their concerns. I’ve seen them. But more than that, we’ve protested before. This is not the first time there have been… There were protests after Ferguson. There were protests after Eric Garner. There were protests after Trayvon Martin. There’ve been protests before. But something’s different about this one. This time it’s not just black folk and a few white folk protesting. This time it is the rainbow children of God. This time they are black and white and Anglo and Latino. It’s amazing. They’re gay, they’re straight. They’re Mitt Romney, a Republican. This is something different going on. And that gives me hope. God’s got a witness and it is a multiethnic, it is e pluribus unum. It is the rainbow children of God coming together to bear witness that we don’t want to be like this anymore. We want a better world. We want a better America. Let the true America rise up. Let America really be America. One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice, not for some, but for all.

But even if the crowds and protestors weren’t there, even when the cameras have gone away, even when the public attention has moved elsewhere, God will still be God, and our work goes on. Our struggle continues. And we will not quit. We will, like Simon of Cyrene in the New Testament, who when Jesus fell under the weight of the cross, picked up that cross, followed him, and carried the cross.

Amen.

[9 de junio de 2020] Lo que sigue es una transcripción de las palabras de apertura del obispo primado Michael Curry en el consejo Ejecutivo de la Iglesia Episcopal que actualmente sesiona en una reunión virtual hasta el 11 de junio.

Consejo Ejecutivo

8 de junio de 2020

Palabras de apertura

En el contexto en el que nos encontramos, permítanme ofrecer algunas observaciones de apertura. Antes de hacer eso quiero dar las gracias al Secretario Barlowe y a la Oficina de la Convención General. Los miembros del Consejo pueden observar que se trata de un compromiso enorme el facilitar que nos podamos reunir de esta manera. Somos bendecidos y privilegiados de tener un equipo como ellos para hacer esto, y en su nombre les agradezco y doy gracias a Dios por ellos.

Permítanme también compartir un texto. Proviene del capítulo 40 de Isaías:

¿Acaso no lo sabes?

¿Acaso no te has enterado?

El Señor es el Dios eterno,

creador de los confines de la tierra.

No se cansa ni se fatiga,

y su inteligencia es insondable.

Él fortalece al cansado

y acrecienta las fuerzas del débil.

Aun los jóvenes se cansan, se fatigan,

y los muchachos tropiezan y caen;

pero los que confían en el Señor

renovarán sus fuerzas;

volarán como las águilas:

correrán y no se fatigarán,

caminarán y no se cansarán.

Cuando las cámaras se hayan ido, cuando la atención pública se haya desviado a otra parte, no debemos distraernos. El trabajo prosigue. La lucha continúa. Dios sigue siendo Dios. Y debemos mantener la fe. Estoy profundamente agradecido por el continuo testimonio, no solo de los episcopales, sino de personas de todas las religiones y de gente de buena voluntad y decoro en este tiempo en que vivimos. Pero debo decir que estoy particularmente agradecido de los miembros de esta Iglesia Episcopal, muchos de los cuales, obispos, clérigos y laicos, han salido a dar testimonio de Jesús y de su manera de amar, en protestas públicas, en acciones políticas y en la disposición a levantarse y hablar cuando podría ser más conveniente y cómodo permanecer en silencio.

Quiero señalar en particular a la gente de las diócesis de Georgia y Atlanta, a la luz de la muerte de Ahmaud Arbery. A la gente de la Diócesis de Kentucky, y el singular y discreto valor del obispo Terry White, a la luz de la muerte de Breonna Taylor. A la gente de la Diócesis de Minnesota, a la luz de la muerte de George Floyd. La gente de Washington, de la Diócesis de Washington y de la Iglesia de San Juan [St. John’s], en particular a la obispa Mariann Budde. Ella me recuerda el coraje de la reina Esther. A la gente de la Diócesis del Suroeste de Virginia, y a muchas de nuestras diócesis que ENS y otros [medios] han difundido de la manera en que han dado testimonio de Jesús, de sus enseñanzas, su ejemplo, su espíritu y su forma de amar en nuestras relaciones personales, en nuestras relaciones interpersonales, en lo social y en lo político. Quiero dar gracias a Dios por ellos.

Pero es importante recordar que las cámaras se irán. La atención pública se desviará a otra parte. Y no debemos distraernos. Dios sigue siendo Dios. El trabajo debe proseguir. La lucha debe continuar. Y debemos mantener la fe. Estas palabras de Isaías 40, si tengo el contexto correcto, provienen de un momento en que el pueblo de Dios había sido liberado. El Abraham Lincoln del mundo antiguo, también conocido como Ciro de Persia, liberó al pueblo judío de su cautiverio en Babilonia. Y luego fueron libres, por así decir, de volver a su patria. Al igual que la biografía de Nelson Mandela, fue un largo camino hacia la libertad. Y muchos se dieron por vencidos. Muchos no se fueron de Babilonia y simplemente se quedaron. Y un número más pequeño mantuvo el rumbo y siguió ese largo camino hacia la libertad.

La caminata de la libertad es siempre un recorrido largo y arduo, cargado de contratiempos, lleno de dificultades. Es esa caminata semejante a la que recorrió Jesús por la Vía Dolorosa, la Senda de los Dolores. Es ese trayecto, semejante a los que caminaron en Selma. Es esa caminata de los que tuvieron que recorrer el Sendero de las Lágrimas. Es el camino de aquellos que se levantaron y defendieron la libertad de cualquier hijo humano de Dios de cualquier tipo de cautividad que los oprimiera. Es un largo camino hacia la libertad, pero debemos recordar que aquellos que esperan en el Señor renovarán sus fuerzas. Volarán como las águilas. Correrán y no se fatigarán. Y lo más importante, caminarán y no se cansarán. Cuando las cámaras se hayan ido, y la atención se haya desviado a otra parte, Dios sigue siendo Dios y nuestro trabajo prosigue. La lucha continúa. Y hermanas y hermanos, debemos mantener la fe.

En nuestra Convención General en 2015, tuvimos una especie de renovación del pacto, por así decirlo, al igual que Josué en Josué 24, cuando todas las tribus de Israel se reunieron junto al río para entrar en la tierra prometida. Fue una renovación del pacto de labor en el que esta Iglesia se ha comprometido durante años, la labor de la justicia y la reconciliación raciales. Volvimos a comprometernos de una manera más profunda con esa labor. Y dijimos que no íbamos a renunciar. Íbamos a mantener el rumbo. Asimismo, nos comprometimos con la obra de la evangelización, una forma particular de elevar a Jesús de Nazaret, sus enseñanzas, su ejemplo y su espíritu como el camino y el rostro de lo que es ser cristiano. Dijimos que íbamos a hacer ese obra y seguimos haciéndola. E incluso además de eso, sabiendo que nuestros brazos son cortos y nuestras manos pequeñas, nos comprometimos a hacer todo lo posible para salvar la creación de Dios, para salvar este mundo. Nos comprometimos a que esa sea la forma para todos nosotros de encarnar un movimiento de Jesús en nuestro tiempo, que se atrevería a presentar a Jesús de Nazaret como el rostro de lo que es ser cristiano, de lo que es seguir en el camino del amor de Dios.

Pero en nuestro tiempo, hemos visto falsas representaciones del cristianismo y el nacionalismo cristiano exhibiéndose donde todo el mundo las vea. Hemos visto el rostro flagrante de la brutalidad, de la brutalidad del racismo que a muy menudo es mucho más sutil, perniciosa, sistémica e institucional. Pero hemos visto su rostro brutal. Hemos presenciado desafíos fundamentales a los ideales de libertad, justicia y humana igualdad que son ideales fundamentales de Estados Unidos. A pesar de que Estados Unidos no siempre estuvo a la altura [de esos ideales], los ideales estaban ahí. Hemos presenciado desafíos fundamentales al tejido democrático de la sociedad estadounidense, algo que nunca pensé que viviría para ver. Hemos visto un virus despiadado, una plaga general, enfermedades y muertes y dificultades que en mayor o menor grado nos han tocado a todos, pero en particular a los más vulnerables entre nosotros. Y ha expuesto inequidades y males morales que no deberían existir en nuestro país o en nuestro mundo. Hemos visto un creciente peligro para la tierra misma. Y el fracaso de las naciones, incluida esta que amo, en defender a nuestra madre tierra. Gracias a Dios hay una niña en Escandinavia que está dispuesta a dar la cara. Cuando las cámaras se hayan ido, cuando la atención pública se haya desviado a otra parte, Dios seguirá siendo Dios y no debemos distraernos. El trabajo prosigue, la lucha continúa y debemos mantener la fe.

A principios de esta semana, me estaban entrevistando y he olvidado quién era el entrevistador, y me tomaron por sorpresa con una pregunta que en realidad no había previsto. El entrevistador dijo: «A la luz de todo esto, a la luz del hecho de que George Floyd era un hombre negro como Barack Obama, uno fue presidente de Estados Unidos y otro fue asesinado por un agente de Estados Unidos. A la luz de esa horrible paradoja de nuestra realidad, ¿qué le da a Ud. esperanza?» Y por un segundo, no tuve una respuesta, excepto que recuerdo que mi abuela solía decir: «Dios siempre tendrá un testigo. Dios siempre tendrá un testigo».

Y he visto algunos testigos. He visto testigos en esos manifestantes. La mayoría de ellos pacíficos, no violentos, ejerciendo su derecho constitucional a la libertad de reunión y a expresar sus preocupaciones. Los he visto. Pero más que eso, hemos protestado antes. Esta no es la primera vez que ha habido [protestas] … Hubo protestas después de Ferguson. Hubo protestas después de Eric Garner. Hubo protestas después de Trayvon Martin. Ha habido protestas antes. Pero hay algo diferente respecto a ésta. Esta vez no se trata sólo de negros y de algunos blancos que protestan. Esta vez son los hijos del arco iris de Dios. Esta vez son blancos y negros y anglosajones y latinos. Es asombroso. Son homosexuales, son heterosexuales. Son Mitt Romney, un republicano. Esto es algo diferente. Y eso me da esperanza. Dios tiene un testigo y es multiétnico, es e pluribus unum. Son los hijos del arco iris de Dios que se unen para dar testimonio de que ya no queremos ser así. Queremos un mundo mejor. Queremos un Estados Unidos mejor. Que se levante el verdadero Estados Unidos. Que Estados Unidos sea realmente Estados Unidos. Una nación, sujeta a Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia, no para algunos, sino para todos.

Pero incluso si las multitudes y los manifestantes no estuvieran allí, incluso cuando las cámaras se hayan ido, incluso cuando la atención pública se haya desviado a otra parte, Dios seguirá siendo Dios, y nuestro trabajo prosigue. Nuestra lucha continúa. Y no renunciaremos. Nosotros, como Simón de Cirene en el Nuevo Testamento, cuando Jesús cayó bajo el peso de la cruz, recogió esa cruz, lo siguió y cargó la cruz.

Amén.