Canada: Dioceses begin to announce plans and safety measures for reopening churches

As several Canadian provinces announce timelines for reopening businesses closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anglican dioceses across the country have released plans for how and when to reopen churches for in-person services.

Bishop of the diocese of Rupert’s Land Geoff Woodcroft released a bishop’s directive April 29 in response to the easing of restrictions in Manitoba, which began allowing a number of non-essential workplaces to return to operation May 4. The directive allowed the following beginning May 4: the reopening of church offices, including for meetings such as vestry and Bible study, with the requirement of maintaining a distance of 10 square metres between all workers; allowing in-person worship in church buildings with the number of people in the building limited to 10; and limiting Eucharist to bread only. The diocese will “exercise extreme caution as we respond to this ever-changing situation,” the letter said.

