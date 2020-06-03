|
Canada: Dioceses begin to announce plans and safety measures for reopening churches
Posted 6 hours ago
|
As several Canadian provinces announce timelines for reopening businesses closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anglican dioceses across the country have released plans for how and when to reopen churches for in-person services.
Bishop of the diocese of Rupert’s Land Geoff Woodcroft released a bishop’s directive April 29 in response to the easing of restrictions in Manitoba, which began allowing a number of non-essential workplaces to return to operation May 4. The directive allowed the following beginning May 4: the reopening of church offices, including for meetings such as vestry and Bible study, with the requirement of maintaining a distance of 10 square metres between all workers; allowing in-person worship in church buildings with the number of people in the building limited to 10; and limiting Eucharist to bread only. The diocese will “exercise extreme caution as we respond to this ever-changing situation,” the letter said.
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation transforms annual conference into innovative online experience
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s statement on President Donald Trump’s use of St. John’s, Holy Bible
- Episcopalians encouraged to remember Holy Land Christians on Jerusalem Sunday, June 21
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Pentecost sermon from the livestreamed service at Washington National Cathedral
- Habits of Grace: Pray for the entire human family
- After 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S., interfaith leaders, mayors call for day of mourning and lament
- CDSP Announces New Faculty Appointments, Promotions
- Embracing Evangelism video series and resources now available
- The Sewanee Ministry Collaborative is now Accepting Applications
-
Communications Associate Richmond, VA
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell, GA
-
Priest in Charge / Interim Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministry Mission, KS
-
Rector (3/4) Scottsville, VA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Clermont-Ferrand, France
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Priest in Charge (Intentional Interim-3 yrs) Bath, ME
-
Dean Hong Kong
-
Associate Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Canon for Music Boise, ID
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
Social Menu