|
Canadian Anglican bishops call for guaranteed basic income
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] What follows is an open letter signed by 41 Anglican and ELCIC bishops to the prime minister, deputy prime minister and minister of finance of Canada, calling for a guaranteed basic income.
Dear Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Morneau:
We write from across our country – from the tundra of the high Arctic, the out-ports of the Atlantic coast, from French- and English-speaking Canada, from urban to rural, the Prairies, the Rockies and coastal mountains and from the Pacific coast; we write as Indigenous people and as non-Indigenous. We write from across denominational traditions. As bishops of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada and the Anglican Church of Canada we write, compelled by our shared faith convictions and moral obligation to care for the human condition of all.
- Habits of Grace: Look for the helpers
- Joint Standing Committee on Nominations extends deadline
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Word to the Church: What Would Love Do?
- Explore the Way of Love with new video series
- Habits of Grace: Meeting Jesus
- Thriving in Ministry is forming the 2020-22 cohort of Learning Communities
- TryTank Experimental Lab Expands Dial-A-Priest
Social Menu