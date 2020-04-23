‘In tune with creation’: How the Anglican Church of Canada is taking on climate change

[Anglican Journal] Record-breaking temperatures. Melting polar icecaps. An entire continent on fire. And around the world, youth-led mass movements demanding action in response.

The global climate emergency has reached a new level of public awareness in recent years, spurred by phenomena such as the Fridays for Future movement — youth climate strikes — led by Greta Thunberg. Recently, scientists cited climate change as a factor in the unprecedented intensity of bushfires in Australia in 2019-20.

In the face of this crisis, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, has called on the church to take action on climate change, calling stewardship of the Earth and the care of creation “a core responsibility of our faith.” The primate compares concern of young people for the future of their planet with the fear of nuclear annihilation she experienced growing up during the Cold War.

Read the entire article here.