Diocese of Atlanta responds to Georgia governor’s plan to start reopening state

[Diocese of Atlanta] Atlanta Bishop Robert C. Wright on April 21 announced that he will meet with clergy prior to deciding when and in what ways to reopen the diocese’s 117 worshipping locations.

Wright’s statement came in response to an announcement late April 20 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that worship services are among gatherings that may resume in the state beginning April 27.

“We are in a perilous time in regard to our battle to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and any action that we take will be predicated on protecting the safety and health of our diocesan family,” Wright said. “Our love for each other is our prime directive.”

Wright closed worship services, events and meetings of the diocese on March 13. In a letter to clergy and parishioners, Wright said the decision was made “after much consultation and prayer, and in light of the most recent update from the CDC, I have decided to direct every congregation to move all worship and meetings online effective immediately and until further notice.”