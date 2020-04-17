Family will lead national Church of England Sunday service from their home

The Rev. Canon Leah Vasey-Saunders, the canon precentor of Wakefield Cathedral, West Yorkshire, will be assisted by her husband the Rev. Mark Vasey-Saunders, academic tutor at St. Hild College, and their children Miriam, 9, Elias, 12, Jude, 14, and Reuben, 16.

The service for Low Sunday – the second Sunday of Easter – was recorded in the living room of their home in Wakefield and includes prayers, hymns and a family game. It explores what they have learned about faith through the challenges of living in lockdown.

