Archbishop of Canterbury will lead first national virtual Church of England service
Posted 2 hours ago
[Church of England] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will lead a national broadcast as the Church of England responds to the challenge of becoming a “different sort of church” in the face of the coronavirus crisis.
The service including prayers, hymns and a short sermon will be broadcast online by the Church of England and broadcast across 39 local BBC radio stations on March 22 as congregations across the country find new ways of sharing worship together after public church services were put on hold.
