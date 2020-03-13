Diocese-by-diocese list of announcements in response to coronavirus outbreak

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry voiced his support this week for diocesan bishops who choose to close churches, cancel in-person worship services or suspend use of the common cup at communion to help public authorities slow the spread of the coronavirus, which now has been found in nearly every state in the United States.

Bishops have begun issuing guidance to their dioceses, ranging from diocese-wide cancelations of worship at all churches to policies that allow congregations to decide for themselves which steps they will take to ensure the safety of their parishioners and to respond to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.

Episcopal News Service is compiling announcements from dioceses and bishops on coronavirus response. As more statements are issued, this list will be updated with links for each diocese.

Alabama

Alaska

Albany

Arizona

Arkansas

Atlanta

Bethlehem

California

Central Florida

Central Gulf Coast

Central New York

Central Pennsylvania

Chicago

Colombia

Colorado

Connecticut

Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe

Dallas

Delaware

Dominican Republic

East Carolina

East Tennessee

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Oregon

Easton

Eau Claire

Ecuador Central

Ecuador Litoral

El Camino Real

Florida

Fond du Lac

Fort Worth

Georgia

Haiti

Hawaii

Honduras

Idaho

Indianapolis

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Lexington

Long Island

Los Angeles

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Milwaukee

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Navajoland

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Newark

North Carolina

North Dakota

Northern California

Northern Indiana

Northern Michigan

Northwest Texas

Northwestern Pennsylvania

Ohio

Oklahoma

Olympia

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Rio Grande

Rochester

San Diego

San Joaquin

South Carolina

South Dakota

Southeast Florida

Southern Ohio

Southern Virginia

Southwest Florida

Southwestern Virginia

Spokane

Springfield

Taiwan

Tennessee

Texas

Upper South Carolina

Utah

Venezuela

Vermont

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Washington

West Missouri

West Tennessee

West Texas

West Virginia

Western Kansas

Western Louisiana

Western Massachusetts

Western Michigan

Western New York

Western North Carolina

Wyoming