|
Diocese-by-diocese list of announcements in response to coronavirus outbreak
Posted 14 mins ago
|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry voiced his support this week for diocesan bishops who choose to close churches, cancel in-person worship services or suspend use of the common cup at communion to help public authorities slow the spread of the coronavirus, which now has been found in nearly every state in the United States.
Bishops have begun issuing guidance to their dioceses, ranging from diocese-wide cancelations of worship at all churches to policies that allow congregations to decide for themselves which steps they will take to ensure the safety of their parishioners and to respond to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.
Episcopal News Service is compiling announcements from dioceses and bishops on coronavirus response. As more statements are issued, this list will be updated with links for each diocese.
Alabama
Alaska
Albany
Arizona
Arkansas
Atlanta
Bethlehem
California
Central Florida
Central Gulf Coast
Central New York
Central Pennsylvania
Chicago
Colombia
Colorado
Connecticut
Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe
Dallas
Delaware
Dominican Republic
East Carolina
East Tennessee
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Oregon
Easton
Eau Claire
Ecuador Central
Ecuador Litoral
El Camino Real
Florida
Fond du Lac
Fort Worth
Georgia
Haiti
Hawaii
Honduras
Idaho
Indianapolis
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Lexington
Long Island
Los Angeles
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Milwaukee
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Navajoland
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
Newark
North Carolina
North Dakota
Northern California
Northern Indiana
Northern Michigan
Northwest Texas
Northwestern Pennsylvania
Ohio
Oklahoma
Olympia
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Rio Grande
Rochester
San Diego
San Joaquin
South Carolina
South Dakota
Southeast Florida
Southern Ohio
Southern Virginia
Southwest Florida
Southwestern Virginia
Spokane
Springfield
Taiwan
Tennessee
Texas
Upper South Carolina
Utah
Venezuela
Vermont
Virgin Islands
Virginia
Washington
West Missouri
West Tennessee
West Texas
West Virginia
Western Kansas
Western Louisiana
Western Massachusetts
Western Michigan
Western New York
Western North Carolina
Wyoming
- A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Global Mission Conference is canceled out of coronavirus concern
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives $600,000 Grant from Islamic Relief USA to Expand Work to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls in Liberia
- Bishop Robert C. Wright Appointed Chair of Board of Trustees to General Seminary
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Associate for Music and Liturgy Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector, Time Certain Tarboro, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Rector Griffin, GA
Social Menu