Dioceses respond, adapt as coronavirus spreads to Canada
Posted 4 hours ago
[Anglican Journal] As cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed in Canada, Anglican Church of Canada leaders have responded with a review of good hygiene practices in pastoral care and public worship — with at least one diocese suspending sharing of the common cup in worship.
As of March 2, public health officials had confirmed 24 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) across Canada. These included 15 cases in Ontario, eight in British Columbia and one in Quebec.
