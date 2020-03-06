Dioceses respond, adapt as coronavirus spreads to Canada

[Anglican Journal] As cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed in Canada, Anglican Church of Canada leaders have responded with a review of good hygiene practices in pastoral care and public worship — with at least one diocese suspending sharing of the common cup in worship.

As of March 2, public health officials had confirmed 24 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) across Canada. These included 15 cases in Ontario, eight in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

