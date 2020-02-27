|
Congolese archdeacon murdered amid increased violence against Christians in Africa
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] A spate of violence against Christians has included the murder of the Archdeacon of Eringeti, Ngulongo Year Batsemire of the Anglican Church of the Congo, who was killed for refusing to denounce his faith. The Barnabas Fund reports that he was walking to his fields with his wife when they were surrounded by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who demanded he convert to Islam. When he refused, they killed him.
He was one of 36 Christians murdered by insurgents on Jan. 29 in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Earlier this month, in three days of terror beginning on Feb. 7, another 30 Christians were killed in attacks in the villages of Toko-Toko and Makeke.
- A Gathering of Men: Connecting Soul and Role
- Paris & Normandy River Cruise w/ The Rev. Sandy Webb
- 2020 GEMN Global Mission Conference
- Missional Leadership Cohort for Episcopal Priests 2020-21
- Easter on the Camino, Seville to Santiago de Compostela
- William Barclay Tour of Scotland
- SUMMA Theological Debate Camp
- Nuevo Amanecer Conference
- Bishops United Against Gun Violence lament Ash Wednesday shooting in Milwaukee
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Moravian Church leaders turn to full communion partner The Episcopal Church for assistance with anti-racism work
- Register now for Building Beloved Community Conference 2020
- Learn how to support the 2020 Census with EMM webinar on Feb. 27
- There is still time to apply for Episcopal Church Constable Fund Grants
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry calls for Good Friday Offering to support ministry in Anglican Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East
- Applications accepted for Africa Partnership Officer
- The Episcopal Church invites U.S. Episcopalians to help shape their future through civic engagement: The 2020 Census and election
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry & Programming at DaySpring Parrish, FL
-
Curate or Assistant Concord, MA
-
Rector Johnson City, TN
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Senior Associate Rector Baton Rouge, LA
-
Director of Evangelism Lynchburg, VA
-
Associate for Music and Liturgy Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Assistant Rector for Children and Youth Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Curate Concord, NH
-
Canon for Cathedral Life Portland, OR
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Miami, FL
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Director of Diocesan Youth Programs Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Jacksonville, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Missioner for Evangelism and Discipleship Sacramento, CA
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Rector Rocklin, CA
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Dean of the School of Theology Sewanee, TN
-
Associate Director of Music Indianapolis, IN
Social Menu