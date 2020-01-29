St. George’s College in Jerusalem celebrates a century of service in the Holy Land

[Anglican Communion News Service] St. George’s College, an Anglican “center for pilgrimage, hospitality, study and reconciliation” in Jerusalem, has celebrated its 100th anniversary with a special service in the neighboring St. George’s Cathedral. Bishop of London Sarah Mullally preached at the service, which was presided over by the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, Suheil Dawani.

In a post on its Facebook page, the College said that “for the first decades of its life it was more of an idea than a reality, although in the 1930s, summer schools were run for Church of England clergy. College buildings were first constructed in 1962 and then year-round courses started to be run. Today we are a thriving centre for pilgrimage, study, hospitality and reconciliation.”

