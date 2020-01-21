|
Five primates elected to serve on Standing Committee of Anglican Consultative Council
Posted Jan 21, 2020
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Primates of the Anglican Communion, heads of the communion’s 40 provinces, have elected new regional primatial representation for the Standing Committee of the Anglican Consultative Council. The regional representatives are: Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Archbishop Julio Murray Thompso of Iglesia Anglicana de la Region Central de America, Bishop Humphrey Peters of the Church of Pakistan, Archbishop of Wales John Davies
The Church in Wales and Bishop Philip Richardson of the Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.
Read the full article here.
