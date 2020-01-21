Anglican Primates renew baptism vows on the shores of Jordan River

[Anglican Communion News Service] At the end of a successful Primates’ Meeting in Jordan last week, the leaders of the Anglican Communion gathered at the shores of the Jordan River near where Jesus was baptized for a service of holy communion and to renew their baptism vows. The primates had visited a conference hall near this site at the start of their meeting, when they were received in audience by King Abdullah II of Jordan, who spoke of Christians as “an inherent component and an integral part of the fabric of the region.”

In a homily during the service, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke of the history of conflict in the region since 1945, saying: “This is a place of the reality of pain, of sin, of struggle and of death and of the call to reconciliation. And that reality is a reality for so many of us, so many of you. As we have heard in the last few days, you live in places of pain and struggle and sin and war and death.”

