Presiding Bishop and Albany Bishop Reach Accord in Disciplinary Matter

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry announced today that on October 16, 2020, pursuant to Title IV of the Canons of The Episcopal Church, he and the Rt. Rev. William H. “Bill” Love, Bishop Diocesan of Albany, entered into an Accord to resolve a disciplinary matter that was pending against Bishop Love. The Accord was approved by the Disciplinary Board for Bishops on October 21, 2020, and became effective on that date.

The disciplinary matter that was resolved by the Accord arose out of a Pastoral Direction issued by Bishop Love on November 10, 2018, prohibiting the clergy in his Diocese from utilizing marriage rites for same-sex couples that had been authorized by the Church’s General Convention in 2018. On January 11, 2019, the Presiding Bishop issued a Restriction on Bishop Love’s Ministry which barred Bishop Love from taking certain actions against Albany clergy while any Title IV matter arising from his Pastoral Direction was proceeding. The Title IV Church Attorney filed charges against Bishop Love, asserting that his issuance of the Pastoral Direction violated Episcopal Church Canon IV.4.1(c), which requires ordained persons to “abide by the promises and vows made when ordained.” A Title IV Hearing Panel heard arguments in the matter by virtual means on June 21, 2020. On October 2, 2020, the Hearing Panel issued a decision on the arguments, concluding that Bishop Love’s actions indeed violated the Canons. The Panel had not yet issued a final Order resolving the case when the Accord was reached by the Presiding Bishop and Bishop Love and approved by the Disciplinary Board on October 21, 2020.

Under the Accord, Bishop Love will resign as Bishop Diocesan of the Diocese of Albany effective February 1, 2021, following a terminal sabbatical to begin on January 1, 2021. The Presiding Bishop’s Restriction on Bishop Love’s Ministry will remain in effect until February 1, 2021, and Bishop Love has acknowledged that his November 10, 2018 Pastoral Direction will lose force no later than that date. Bishop Love has agreed to work with the Presiding Bishop’s Office to foster a healthy transition for the Diocese.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry expresses sadness for the pain that has been experienced across the theological spectrum and also his continuing support for the Church’s intention that all persons have access to marriage rites authorized by the Church. He expresses thanks for Bishop Love’s faithfulness as Bishop of Albany and wishes him well in retirement. Bishop Curry anticipates a collaborative and respectful transition in episcopal leadership and prays for healing, reconciliation, and mutual flourishing across deeply held theological differences. To that end, he prays:

Grant, O God, that your holy and life-giving Spirit may so move every human heart, that barriers which divide us may crumble, suspicions disappear, and hatreds cease; that our divisions being healed, we may live in justice and peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

— Book of Common Prayer, p. 823

Se llega a una resolución en un asunto disciplinario que afecta al obispo de Albany

El Obispo Primado y el obispo Love llegan a un acuerdo

[24 de octubre de 2020] El obispo primado Michael B. Curry anunció en el día de hoy que el 16 de octubre de 2020, de conformidad con el Título IV de los Cánones de la Iglesia Episcopal, él y el Rvdmo. William H. Love («Bill»), obispo diocesano de Albany, llegaron a un acuerdo para resolver un asunto disciplinario pendiente contra el obispo Love. El acuerdo fue aprobado por la Junta Disciplinaria de Obispos el 21 de octubre de 2020 y entró en vigor en esa fecha.

El asunto disciplinario, que fue resuelto por el acuerdo surgió de una directriz pastoral emitida por el obispo Love [solo disponible en inglés] el 10 de noviembre de 2018, en la que prohibía al clero de su diócesis utilizar ritos matrimoniales para parejas del mismo sexo que habían sido autorizados por la Convención General de la Iglesia en 2018. El 11 de enero de 2019, el Obispo Primado emitió una restricción al ministerio del obispo Love en la que le prohibía a éste tomar ciertas decisiones contra el clero de Albany mientras estuviera en proceso cualquier asunto del Título IV derivado de su directriz pastoral. El Abogado de la Iglesia del Título IV presentó cargos contra el obispo Love, afirmando que su emisión de la directriz pastoral violaba el Canon IV.4.1 (c) de la Iglesia Episcopal, que exige que las personas ordenadas «cumplan con las promesas y votos hechos en el momento de su ordenación». Un Panel de Audiencias del Título IV escuchó los argumentos en el asunto por medios virtuales el 21 de junio de 2020. El 2 de octubre de 2020, el Panel de Audiencias emitió una decisión [solo disponible en inglés] sobre los argumentos, llegando a la conclusión de que las acciones del obispo Love ciertamente violaron los Cánones. El Panel aún no había emitido un veredicto final que resolviera el caso cuando el Obispo Primado y el obispo Love llegaron al acuerdo y la Junta Disciplinaria lo aprobó el 21 de octubre de 2020.

Según el acuerdo, el obispo Love renunciará como obispo diocesano de la Diócesis de Albany a partir del 1 de febrero de 2021, luego de un año sabático final que comenzará el 1 de enero de 2021. La restricción del Obispo Primado sobre el ministerio del obispo Love se mantendrá en vigor hasta el 1 de febrero de 2021 y el obispo Love ha reconocido que su directriz pastoral del 10 de noviembre de 2018 perderá vigencia a más tardar en esa fecha. El obispo Love ha convenido en colaborar con la Oficina del Obispo Primado para fomentar una sana transición para la Diócesis.

El obispo primado Michael Curry expresa tristeza por el dolor que se ha experimentado en todo el espectro teológico y también su continuo apoyo a la intención de la Iglesia de que todas las personas tengan acceso a los ritos matrimoniales autorizados por la Iglesia. Expresa su agradecimiento por la fidelidad del obispo Love como obispo de Albany y le desea lo mejor en su jubilación. El obispo Curry anticipa una transición colaborativa y respetuosa en el liderazgo episcopal y ora por la recuperación, la reconciliación y el florecimiento mutuo a través de diferencias teológicas profundamente arraigadas. A ese fin, él ora:

Concede, oh Dios, que tu santo y vivificador Espíritu anime de tal manera a todo ser humano, que se derrumben las barreras que nos dividen, que desaparezcan las sospechas y que cesen los odios; a fin de que, sanadas nuestras divisiones vivamos en paz y justicia; por Jesucristo nuestro Señor. Amén.

— Libro de Oración Común, p. 823