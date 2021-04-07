Episcopal Church’s ‘A Year in the Life’ web series explores challenges of past year

A Year in the Life is a new web series from The Episcopal Church that documents how Episcopal churches, schools, and ministries have navigated a very contentious and difficult year. New episodes of A Year in the Life will be released every two weeks beginning on April 20. The trailer is available for viewing on The Episcopal Church website here, on Facebook here, and on Instagram TV @theepiscopalchurch.

Filmed using COVID-safe protocols, A Year in the Life covers topics like food insecurity, education, worship through restrictions, clergy calls, and more. Each episode will include reflection materials to help the viewer consider how the last year or so has affected them and their neighbors.

Watch the trailer now and come back on April 20 for the premiere of Episode 1, which recalls Spring 2020 when the United States and the wider world were gripped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a movement against systemic racism catalyzed by the murder of George Floyd. Congregations across The Episcopal Church were inspired to action, taking the call to seek and serve Christ in all persons into their communities. Members of Trinity Episcopal Church, a mostly White congregation in Ambler, Pa., reflected on how they were being called to action even within the confines of the pandemic.

Future episodes of A Year in the Life will feature stories on how congregations like Christ Church in Westerly, R.I., St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill, Pa., and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex, Conn., have responded to the challenges and opportunities brought on by the pandemic.

A Year in the Life is a project from The Episcopal Church Office of Communication. For more information, please visit https://www.episcopalchurch.org/year-in-the-life/.