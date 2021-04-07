Blue Book reports for 2022 General Convention are available

The reports for the 80th General Convention, commonly referred to as “Blue Book reports,” will be posted on the convention website starting in April.

The Rev. Canon Michael Barlowe, secretary of General Convention, announced that the reports will be available in English at https://www.generalconvention.org/bluebook2021 and in Spanish at https://www.generalconvention.org/libroazul2021.

The Blue Book contains reports of the committees and interim bodies of the General Convention. For questions about the Blue Book, contact the General Convention Office, gcoffice@episcopalchurch.org.

The 80th General Convention will meet July 7-14, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Episcopal Church’s General Convention meets every three years to consider the legislative business of the church. General Convention is the bicameral governing body of the Church, composed of the House of Bishops, with more than 200 active and retired bishops, and the House of Deputies, with more than 800 clergy and lay deputies elected from the 109 dioceses and three regional areas of the Church. Between sessions, the General Convention continues to work through its committees and commissions. The Executive Council of The Episcopal Church carries out the programs and policies adopted by the General Convention.

Informes del Libro Azul disponibles en la página en internet de la Convención General

Los informes de la 80ª Convención General, comúnmente conocidos como “informes del Libro Azul”, se publicarán en la página en Internet de la Convención a partir del mes de abril.

El reverendo canónigo Michael Barlowe, secretario de la Convención General, anunció que los informes estarán disponibles en inglés en https://www.generalconvention.org/bluebook2021 y en español en https://www.generalconvention.org/libroazul2021.

El Libro Azul contiene los informes de los comités y órganos interinos de la Convención General. Si tiene preguntas sobre el Libro Azul, póngase en contacto con la Oficina de la Convención General, gcoffice@episcopalchurch.org .

La 80ª Convención General se reunirá del 7 al 14 de julio de 2022 en Baltimore, Md.

La Convención General de la Iglesia Episcopal se reúne cada tres años para examinar los asuntos legislativos de la Iglesia. La Convención General es el órgano rector bicameral de la Iglesia, compuesto por la Cámara de Obispos, con más de 200 obispos activos y jubilados, y la Cámara de Diputados, con más de 800 clérigos y diputados laicos elegidos de las 109 diócesis y tres áreas regionales de la Iglesia. Entre sesiones, la Convención General opera a través de sus comités y comisiones. El Consejo Ejecutivo de la Iglesia Episcopal implementa los programas y las políticas adoptadas por la Convención General.