|
In solidarity visit to Sudan, WCC strengthens foundations for peace
Posted 16 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches led a delegation that visited Sudan April 18-22. In addition to the WCC, the ecumenical group included All Africa Conference of Churches, ACT Alliance, Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa Global Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Councils and Churches in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa, General Board Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church, and Norwegian Church Aid.
The goal of the visit was to express solidarity and provide spiritual and pastoral accompaniment to the churches and people of Sudan following a one-year war. The ecumenical delegation was led by WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay and WCC president from Africa His Holiness the Most Rev. Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, of the Church of the Lord (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide, who preached on April 21 in the Cathedral of Christ Province of the Episcopal Church of Sudan.
“The solidarity visit to Port Sudan was informative, enlightening, alarming and shocking,” Pillay said. “We engaged in conversations with church leaders, women, youth, the president, vice-president, other government officials, other religious leaders and different groups of people.”
Read the entire article here.
