Church of England announces proposed financial awards for victims of church-related abuse
Posted 12 seconds ago
[The Church of England] Details of the proposed financial award framework for the Church of England’s national Redress Scheme for survivors and victims of church-related abuse have been published.
If approved through the Church of England’s legislative processes, the framework would result in individual awards of between about $6,200 and more than $825,000 in rare and exceptional circumstances.
The Redress Project Board recommendation follows many months of detailed conversations and consultation with survivors of church-related abuse. Financial awards would be calculated by taking into account factors such as the nature of the abuse and its impact on the applicant. In addition to individual financial awards, the Redress Scheme will offer eligible applicants other forms of redress, such as emotional and therapeutic support, and apology.
The chair of the Redress Project Board, the Rt. Rev. Philip Mounstephen, said, “The recommended financial awards framework, developed with guidance and input from survivors and external experts, aims to address the range of suffering experienced, offering financial redress in a clear and transparent manner. No amount of money can ever undo the past. Our hope, nonetheless, is that this could be a significant step both towards the acknowledgment of wrongdoing, and, however incompletely, towards helping rebuild lives.”
- Create. Contemplate. Write from the Heart Retreat
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- CDSP Commencement 2024
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
- Special Evensong Commemorating Centennial of the Twinning of York and New York
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Eucharistic Festival with Guest Preacher Sarah Coakley
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Cathedral Canon Seattle, WA
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Minister for Congregational Vitality Richmond, VA
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Priest-In-Charge Weston, MA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Dunwoody, GA
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Taos, NM
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Associate Rector Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Natchitoches, LA
-
Executive Director Wakeman, OH
-
Organist/Music Minister (PT) Dover, DE
