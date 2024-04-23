World Council of Churches extends Passover greetings to Jewish people everywhere

[World Council of Churches] On April 22, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay, on behalf of the global fellowship, extended greetings and wishes to Jewish people everywhere as they commemorate Passover.

“We join in prayer with all Jewish families and communities that gather to re-enact the rituals that keep the experience of the exodus alive in our hearts and minds,” said Pillay. “May the people forged by the memory of the years of bondage and wandering honor the God of liberation by their eagerness to do justice, to reconcile and unite humanity.”

Pillay expressed special appreciation for the conversations and collaboration with Jewish sisters and brothers towards securing peace and security in the Holy Land as anticipation of the incarnation of God’s liberating power today.

