Church of England leaders speak out over hostility to refugees
Posted 9 mins ago
[The Church of England] The Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury; the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York; and the Rt. Rev. Christopher Chessun, bishop of Southwark have joined with leaders of other churches in England to renew their commitment to caring for the most vulnerable, as legislation to enable asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda was approved by Parliament.
In a joint statement with leaders of the Roman Catholic, Methodist, Baptist and United Reformed Churches, they pay tribute to all those who “live out Jesus’s call to feed and clothe the poor, and to welcome the stranger, at times in the face of opposition and prejudice.”
The statement voices concern that asylum seekers and refugees have been used as a “political football” and that the kindness of churches and charities towards people fleeing war, persecution and violence has been “unjustly maligned by some for political reasons.”
Read the entire statement here.
