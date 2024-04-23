|
Anglicans, Lutherans name 2024 Companion of Worship Arts recipients
Posted 1 hour ago

[Anglican Church of Canada] In the continuing spirit of full communion, the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Companion of the Worship Arts (CWA).
The CWA is awarded every three years in recognition of significant contributions to the worship life of both churches. Since 2014, one Anglican and one Lutheran recipient receive the honor, recognizing ongoing inspiration and encouragement to others, and service to God, through worship, spirituality and the arts.
This year’s Anglican recipient is the Ven. Richard Leggett. With an extensive record of academic publication in the fields of liturgics and ecumenical studies, Leggett has been committed to using his scholarship in the service of the church. This year’s Lutheran recipient is the Rev. Lyle McKenzie, who has served several congregations and also served for over 10 years as ELCIC’s assistant to the bishop for worship.
