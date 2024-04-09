WCC general secretary deepens collaboration with archbishop of Canterbury

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay has held productive talks with the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, and Anglican Communion leaders.

Pillay engaged in constructive discussions during his visit to the archbishop’s residence in London on April 8. The dialogue continued at the offices of the Anglican Communion on April 9 on pertinent global issues and avenues for enhanced collaboration between the WCC and the Anglican Communion.

Among the topics Pillay and Welby discussed were the upcoming Anglican primates meeting to be held in Rome in May, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, as well as the ecumenical events surrounding the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in 2025.

Read the entire article here.