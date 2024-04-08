Scottish Episcopal Church joins pilgrimage to Jamaica to learn about slavery’s legacy

[The Scottish Episcopal Church] Representatives from The Scottish Episcopal Church, alongside ecumenical partners the Church of Scotland and the United Reformed Church, recently arrived in Jamaica to begin a pilgrimage during this Easter season.

The intention of the ecumenical pilgrimage is to learn about the legacies of slavery and the part of churches in it.

A key aspect of the trip will be meeting with the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and the Church in the Province of the West Indies. This will include time spent with the the Most Rev. Howard Gregory, archbishop of the Province of the West Indies.

The primus, the Most Rev. Mark Strange, is one of the pilgrims, alongside the moderators of the Church of Scotland and the United Reformed Church, the Rt. Rev. Sally Foster-Fulton and the Rev. Tessa Henry-Robinson, and other representatives of the three churches and Christian Aid.

