WCC extends condolences, prayers in wake of Taiwan earthquake

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay extended condolences to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and those who lost loved ones and invited prayer and support for the people of Taiwan in the wake of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3.

The quake, which was centered just off the coast of Hualien, is the largest to hit Taiwan in 25 years. At least 10 people are dead and about 1,000 others injured.

“It also pains me to learn about the damages caused by the earthquake to the Yushan Theological Seminary,” said Pillay. The seminary belongs to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan.

