As World Health Day approaches, WCC invites global prayer

[World Council of Churches] As World Heath Day — observed April 7 annually — approaches, the World Council of Churches is inviting people across the world to join in prayers and reflections.

For World Health Day this year, when the World Health Organization also will commemorate its 76th anniversary, the theme is “My Health, My Right,” which reminds everyone to advocate for equitable access to health services and work toward a healthier, more inclusive world.

A prayer and other materials for reflection are now available for use by churches and individuals, helping them focus on global health awareness and the sacredness of human existence. Despite at least 140 countries recognizing health as a constitutional human right, more than half of the world’s population lacks full coverage of essential health services.

