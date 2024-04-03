|
World Council of Churches condemns killing of aid workers in Gaza
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay condemned the killing of aid workers in Gaza, and extended condolences to the families and friends who are in shock and mourning upon hearing the news that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen.
More than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began, according to the U.N.
The strike prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. The deaths of the aid workers have threatened to set back efforts to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease the desperate conditions in Gaza.
Famine is “projected and imminent” in the northern half of Gaza, a U.N.-backed report said last month, and according to Oxfam, since December, the number of people in the Palestinian territory facing “catastrophic levels” of hunger has nearly doubled.


