Anglican Church of Canada outlines process to fill primate vacancy as incumbent prepares to retire
Posted 8 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] On April 2, two officials of the General Synod — the Prolocutor and Deputy Prolocutor — wrote a memorandum to the House of Bishops and Council of General Synod outlining the process of succession to the position of Acting Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada.
In it, they outlined the process that will unfold after the Most Rev. Linda Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, announces the date of her retirement.
The memorandum says, in part:
Canon III, the canon on the Primate, requires the Primate to retire upon reaching their seventieth birthday, which the present Primate, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, will do this October. This canon also provides for the appointment of an Acting Primate, who shall be “the Provincial Metropolitan senior by election, able and willing to act.”
The Chancellor has been asked for, and has provided, an opinion on the interpretation of this part of the canon. In essence, it finds that Archbishop Anne Germond, Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, is the senior Provincial Metropolitan, by virtue of having the longest current term of office.
Therefore, should Archbishop Linda announce a retirement date that is effective before a metropolitical election is held in the Province of Ontario, Archbishop Anne would become the Acting Primate – assuming she is willing and able to act. Moreover, she would continue in that role until the next primatial election, which is scheduled to take place in June, 2025.
Read the entire article here.
