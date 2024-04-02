WCC general secretary meets with head of climate action forum

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on April 2 met with the executive director of the 2050Today Initiative, Jean-Pierre Reymond.

The 2050Today Initiative is a Geneva-based climate action forum where institutions of International Geneva come together to tackle climate change by measurably reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Pillay shared the history of the WCC of reflecting on sustainability in relation to poverty since the early 1970s—long before the concept gained currency in international politics and business.

Read the entire article here.