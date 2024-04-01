WCC expresses deep concern for human rights in Haiti

[World Council of Churches] With an intervention delivered by Max Weber, a student at the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, the World Council of Churches expressed deep concern for human rights in Haiti.

The intervention — cosigned by the Dominicans, Dominican Leadership Conference, and Congregation of St. Joseph and Passionists International — was read before the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of victims of gunshot wounds, and over 360,000 have become internally displaced,” reads the intervention. “Half of these are children.” The intervention notes that access to guns is reportedly far greater than access to food, clean water and medicine.

