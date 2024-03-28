|
Jerusalem’s Christian leaders send Easter messages
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The leaders representing a variety of Christian faith groups in Jerusalem, called the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, have issued an Easter message in which they recognize “the intense suffering that surrounds us here in the Holy Land, as well as in many other parts of the world,” even as they “proclaim to the world the Good News of Christ’s Resurrection, first announced by angels nearly two millennia ago at the empty tomb here in the Holy City of Jerusalem.”
They offered special greetings “to those of the faithful in Gaza who have been bearing especially heavy crosses over the past several months. These include those taking refuge inside St. Porphyrios and Holy Family Churches, as well as the courageous staff and volunteers of the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital, along with the patients they serve.”
The leaders also repeated their “denunciation of all violent actions in the present devastating war, especially those directed against innocent civilians, and we reiterate our call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire.”
The message also included a plea “for the speedy distribution of humanitarian aid; the release of all captives; the unimpeded access of fully-equipped doctors and medical staff to tend the sick and injured; and the opening of internationally facilitated negotiations aimed at ending and moving beyond the present cycle of violence.”
Noting that all the faith groups they represent do not celebrate Easter on the same date — most Christians will be celebrating Easter on March 31,while Orthodox churches will mark the observance on May 5 — the leaders said they came together to offer a unified message.
Read the entire message here.
- Living with Loss
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Thomas Merton and the Transformative Power of Love Retreat
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories Retreat
- A Quiet Day for the Eclipse
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Minister of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Rector (St. Paul’s, Rock Creek) Washington, DC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge Meridian, MS
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Interim Associate University Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Economic Empowerment Program Location TBD
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Rector Severna Park, MD
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Los Osos, CA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Spring Hill, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
President Episcopal Divinity School
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
Social Menu