WCC welcomes International Criminal Court accountability for environmental crimes
Posted 3 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, in a submission to the International Criminal Court, welcomed a policy establishing accountability for environmental crimes. The submission is a comment on the Office of the Prosecutor’s environmental crimes policy.
“The ICC was established to end impunity for the most serious crimes,” reads the submission. “Addressing the impunity of those propagating deliberate disinformation on global warming is an essential step to stopping the ongoing expansion of fossil fuels, which is threatening humanity and the living planet.”
The comment follows the WCC’s submission “Climate Change Disinformation: The Need for Legal Development” to the International Criminal Courtin December 2023.
