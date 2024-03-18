WCC urges UN Human Rights Council to address obstetric injury

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, in a statement before the United Nations Human Rights Council, urged addressing the often-hidden condition of obstetric fistula, which violates the rights of thousands of women and girls in the world’s poorest countries.

The condition of obstetric fistula is a preventable physical injury which occurs after a prolonged or obstructed labor without access to adequate health care. “It can result in urinary and often fecal incontinence, infection, physical impairment, disability, societal rejection, breakdown of marriage and a loss of livelihoods,” the statement said.

Pregnant women in conflict zones are at particular risk, as they can’t access normal maternity services, including emergency caesarean sections, and often go into labor malnourished, weak and dealing with high levels of trauma.

