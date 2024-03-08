|
New program board to oversee next steps for Church of England’s Living in Love and Faith
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] Following discussion at the February meeting of General Synod, further details of plans for a new program board to oversee the ongoing work of Living in Love and Faith (LLF) have been shared with General Synod members.
Leicester Bishop Martyn Snow, the lead bishop for LLF, has written to Synod members to outline plans for a new oversight board and the re-formation of three working groups: Pastoral Guidance, Pastoral Reassurance and Prayers of Love and Faith. Synod members have been invited to express their interest in joining the groups which will be formed of bishops, other clergy and laity.
In addition to these working groups, meetings with stakeholders will be organized to help enable progress ahead of a meeting of the House of Bishops’ May meeting.
Read the entire article here.
