Three WCC commissions meet to confront emerging global challenges

[World Council of Churches] Three World Council of Churches commissions — the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, Commission on Health and Healing, and Commission on Climate Justice and Sustainable Development — are meeting jointly March 5-8 in Geneva to explore the theme “Faith and Effective Witness and Diakonia in the 21st Century.”

The three commissions are guiding the strategic objectives from 2023 to 2030, focusing on international affairs, health and healing, and climate justice.

All aim to empower churches and ecumenical partners to effectively address pressing contemporary issues, including climate and economic crises, the regression in human rights, violent conflicts, and the scarcity of essential social services like healthcare, aligning with the ecumenical tradition’s commitment to holistic witness and service.

