Benefact Trust announces nearly $2 million for churches to achieve Net Zero goal

A nearly $2 million grant that will help a group of Church of England churches pay for items such as solar panels and heat pumps has been announced today by the Benefact Trust.

The grant-giving charity will provide additional support over two years to up to 60 “demonstrator” churches that in turn will lead the way in inspiring and encouraging other churches to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Under the plans, half of the additional funding will be allocated to support a group of churches this year with the other half pledged for 2025.

