Church Commissioners for England welcomes report on new fund addressing African chattel enslavement

[The Church of England] The Board of Governors of the Church Commissioners has warmly welcomed the report of the independent Oversight Group, the recommendations from which will shape the new Fund for Healing, Repair and Justice. The Oversight Group was tasked with advising the Church Commissioners’ response to its historic links with African chattel enslavement.

“In seeking justice for all, we must continue to work together remembering that all are created in the image of God,” said the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury and chair of the Board of Governors.

The commissioners particularly welcomed the group’s hope for the scale and impact for the fund, acknowledging suggestions around wide-ranging research and truth-telling must be taken as seriously as the financial ambitions reflected in the recommendations.

Read the entire article here.