World Day of Prayer resources prepared by Palestinian Christian women
Posted 45 mins ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Day of Prayer, observed on March 1 , has been prepared this year by an ecumenical group of Palestinian women in response to the theme “I beg you…bear with one another in love.”
The theme, based on Ephesians 4:1-3, calls on believers to bear with each other in love, despite all difficulties and oppression.
“We reflected collectively on this theme from the context of our suffering as Palestinian Christian women,” the preparers write in their introduction. “We hope to inspire other women around the world to bear with one another in love during troubled times.”
