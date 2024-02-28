|
Anglican bishops’ spouses network explores themes of discipleship
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Since the Lambeth Conference in 2022, an Anglican Communion Network of Bishops’ Spouses has been established. The role of a bishop’s spouse is a unique one and the network’s purpose is to support and develop friendships and connections between spouses across the Anglican Communion. This network was born out of the valuable links created through the Lambeth Conference, both before the event through online global conversations and during the conference itself.
In recent months, the spouses’ network have been developing a series of online meetings for Bible Study and prayer, for bishops’ spouses around the world. They have been exploring some of the Lambeth Call themes, that are being shared through the “Add Your Voice to the Call” series, run by the Anglican Communion Office.
The most recent meetings (January – March) have looked at the theme of discipleship, and the network planned three sessions in two different time slots to allow as many as possible to access them. Different sessions have been facilitated for English and Spanish speaking spouses, supported by spouses from England, Kenya, Australia, the United States, and Central and South America. Almost 90 spouses have registered to attend from different provinces, including attendees from as far afield as Papua New Guinea to Jamaica.
Lizzie Jeanes, a volunteer on the spouses’ network said, “It has been a delight to see the spouses’ network running a series of online meetings. Gathering with our sisters and brothers around the world provides an important space for prayer, friendship and community, as together we explore important themes in our Christian life.”
