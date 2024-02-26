On second anniversary of invasion of Ukraine, WCC reaffirms ‘war is incompatible with God’s very nature’

[World Council of Churches] On the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Prof. Jerry Pillay lamented the destruction of so many lives and called for an immediate end to the conflict.

“The Christian commitment to the sanctity and preservation of lives is fundamental,” Pillay said. “Accordingly, we reaffirm our position that war is incompatible with God’s very nature and will for humanity and against our core Christian and ecumenical principles.”

