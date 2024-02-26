EPPN co-hosts prayer vigil observing two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Public Policy Network, in partnership with the Friends Committee on National Legislation, hosted a virtual interfaith vigil for peace to observe the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In a world increasingly at war … we lament the loss of human life and suffering,” said the Rev. Margaret Rose, ecumenical and interreligious deputy to Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, during the late afternoon Feb. 23 interfaith vigil. Rose moderated the vigil, which was livestreamed on EPPN’s Facebook page.

The vigil featured interfaith leaders, including the Rt. Rev. Mark Edington, bishop of the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe. Speakers also included representatives from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Catholic Nonviolence Initiative, the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, the United Church of Christ, Soka Gakkai International-USA, Pax Christi International and Religions for Peace USA.

“We remember [ the Ukrainian asylum-seekers], especially those who live among us here in Europe who have fled from the war that has torn up their homes, their lives and their country as we gather in prayer,” Edington said.

Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion was an escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war that started in 2014. At least 45,000 Russian soldiers and 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the invasion. Russia has leveled cities and towns across the Ukraine. Over 6 million Ukrainians have since fled and have settled in neighboring countries or outside Europe, according to data compiled weekly by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Nearly half a million Ukrainians have settled in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In June 2022, the 80th General Convention voted to adopt Resolution B008, titled “A Call for the Cessation of Conflict in Ukraine,” which condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire.

U.S. President Joe Biden is advocating for a $60 billion security package for Ukraine, but the measure currently lacks support from Republican members of Congress. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Feb. 25 that “millions will be killed” if U.S. lawmakers don’t approve Biden’s aid request.

“I pray that the dignity of human life will guide our political discourse regarding the Ukraine crisis and that through the relentless pursuit of dialogue we will end the madness of war and instead choose to bring the conflict to a peace resolution,” said Danny Hall, director of public affairs for the Sokka-Gakkai International-USA, a community-based Buddhist peace organization.

Amelia Kegan, associate general secretary, policy and advocacy of the Friends Committee on National Legislation, said, “Help us be your hands and feet in this creative peacemaking … God, there are moments when it is hard to contribute more than healings of despair, yet we know that it is in those broken and darkest of places that you are most at work.”

Tarunjit Singh Butalia, executive director of Religions for Peace USA, said, “I hope that we will not meet again next year, and by then the suffering of the people of Ukraine will be resolved, and peace will come back to the people of Ukraine.”

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service based in northern Indiana. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.