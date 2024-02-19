|
As Holy Land heads of churches gather with WCC, ‘light and life have a true and enduring existence’
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay met with the patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem on Feb. 17 and was received with gratitude “at this difficult and complicated time for all the peoples of this region, and especially for the Christian community of the Holy Land,” His Beatitude Theophilos III, patriarch of Jerusalem, said in a welcome address.
The patriarch called for unity, peace and reconciliation. “This is our common human vocation and our common human destiny,” he said. “Our historical experience in the Holy Land is a powerful and tangible example that synagogue, church, and mosque may exist side-by-side in mutual respect.”
Pillay expressed deep appreciation for the hosts of the WCC delegation, and reiterated the WCC’s call for an end to the war and a dialogue for peace. He shared that the WCC has journeyed on the Palestine and Israel issue for many years and has always supported the call for just peace in Palestine.
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include The Prophets, Missional Practices & Beloved Community, Ecotheology
- Episcopal Relief & Development Israel-Hamas War response expands to provide health care and education in the West Bank
- Bishop Eaton’s latest podcast episode delves into the power of love
- Calvary-St. George’s, StoryMakers NYC receive $1.25m from Lilly Foundation to support faith needs of families
- EPF PIN reacts to ruling by International Court of Justice
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- The Philadelphia Eleven Online Screening
- A Life Worth Living: Finding Your Purpose Retreat for Young Adults
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Centering Prayer and the Enneagram Retreat
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Christ Church Greenwich Launches New Contemporary 5 p.m. Service with Rob Mathes
- Female Veteran Moral Injury Ceremony
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
