Thursdays in Black shares Valentine’s Day messages from the heart

[World Council of Churches] “Love heals. It never hurts.” That’s just one of many messages—accompanied by beautiful images—shared by the World Council of Churches Thursdays in Black campaign for Valentine’s Day.

Thursdays in Black stands for a world free from rape and violence, and the Valentine’s Day messages help define what love is—and what it isn’t. “Love is kind,” reads one. “Love does not insist on its own way,” reads another. Images of flowers, clasped hands and snow-covered forests draw people into what love should bring: feelings of peace, belonging, and safety.

“Let us celebrate loving relationships that affirm, respect, and care for the other,” said Sara Speicher, WCC communication officer. “And let us raise awareness that abuse—from coercive control to physical violence—have no place in love.”

